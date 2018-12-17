Meet an Artist Monday: Doug Edge

An ongoing series of Q&As with some of L.A.’s most active and eclectic contemporary artists, introducing themselves to you in their own words. This week it’s Venice-based Doug Edge, whose practice combines actions across painting, plastics, photography, the Light and Space movement, and acts of witty, wry conceptualism. His decades of material and intellectual innovation have made him one of the most influential artists and educators in Los Angeles.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know that you were an artist?