Meet an Artist Monday: Donn Delson

Donn Delson is an aerial photographer with the eye of a painter and the heart of an adventurer. His large-format prints capture the scale and perspective of his view from the helicopter without doors that serves as his airborne studio. But it’s his dashing sense of wonder that animates the process of making the familiar world into a strange and magical sight, tricking the mind and delighting the eye. A series of new works open May 9 at Axiom Contemporary in Santa Monica.



L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

DONN DELSON: Photography has been a lifelong passion. I’ve always been drawn to images that convey a sense of symmetry, evoke balance and visual harmony. Much of my work takes on an abstract quality. I’ve been an artist since my first Brownie camera at age 10, some 60 years ago. The past five years, I’ve had the time to devote myself fully to the exploration of my artistic endeavors.

What is the short answer to what your work is about?