Meet an Artist Monday: Carmen Argote

Carmen Argote's Sistemas Caprichosos paintings were created in a domestic space and made by pouring liquids into the pockets and allowing the liquid to seep through the bottom part of the pockets.

Carmen Argote works across disciplines of sculpture, installation, performance, painting and all the in-betweens, to explore idea about architecture, the body, and the intersection of personal and shared histories. Poetically and substantially merging allegorical and aspirational structures with real, inhabited architecture, Argote generates sculptural incidents from experience and residency. In this way, immigration, cultural symbolism, and the assertively hand-rendered manifest as large-scale yet intimate spatial activations. She sends greetings from Guadalajara, where she is working on an exhibition opening this month.

L.A. WEEKLY: What is your short answer to people who ask what your work is about?

CARMEN ARGOTE: I make work about how the spaces around us make us feel, construct our notions about who we are and how we see others. Spaces are psychological and they have a direct relationship with our body. I make art about my body and how it processes the spaces I inhabit.

What would you be doing if you weren’t an artist?

I don’t know.