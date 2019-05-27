Meet an Artist Monday: Alexandra Grant

Alexandra Grant is a visual artist with an interdisciplinary love of language, specifically the written word. Across paintings, sculpture, photography, installations, and publishing, she evinces a painter’s love of text and an author’s love of images. Known to many for her 2008 Love House project and its subsequent image, object, and design manifestations, and currently enjoying acclaim for lauded titles by a range of artists and writers released on her X Artists’ Books imprint (a partnership with Keanu Reeves), Grant shows a new series of large-scale, intensely textured and prismatically colored mixed media paintings based on the story of Antigone at Lowell Ryan Projects in West Adams on June 1st.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

ALEXANDRA GRANT: “Artist” is the best word for all the things that I love to do and have been doing pretty consistently since I was a child: reading, staring into space, daydreaming, inventing symphonic-scale projects whether a chemistry experiment or growing seeds into plants, finding meaning in the patterns of bathroom tiles and cracks in the ceiling, believing in the goodness of people and love, drawing while listening to music, experiencing language as images and colors, and desiring to be solitary while doing most of the above.