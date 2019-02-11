Meet an Artist Monday: Cathy Immordino

Meet an Artist is an ongoing series of Q&As with a diverse selection of eclectic and dynamic contemporary artists. This week it’s Cathy Immordino, whose photo-based art works combine not only multiple sets of images but multiple stories from her personal and family history, and a range of materials and presentations, to achieve a total archive of emotionally charged experiences that speak to the complexities of the human condition. You can catch her at stARTup Fair this weekend in Venice.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

CATHY IMMORDINO: My earliest memories revolve around making arts and crafts projects. I was obsessed with paper as a kid. I would write heart-wrenching poems about love, destruction and anger, wrap them in elaborate containers I would make, and duct tape each layer shut. I have no idea how old I was but I remember Anthrax's "Bare" song being my favorite.

What is your short answer to people who ask what your work is about?



The human condition, how messed up society really is and family/sacrifice.



Cathy Immordino, Unity Courtesy of the artist

What would you be doing if you weren't an artist?

That is a funny question to me because I have always been some kind of artist (musician, actress, photographer, and the gray area I exist in now). Short answer, I would pimp out other artists, I mean sell their work. Or I would write science fiction and fantasy novels about cryptozoology and mythology.

Did you go to art school? Why/why not?



I did. I have a BFA from the Academy of Art University. I only went to school to gain a degree because I had a 1-year-old baby and thought my budding career as a documentary photographer for raves and bunny mansion charity parties and bit actress was over.

Why do you live and work in L.A., and not elsewhere?



I have always felt like an outsider between Minnesota, where I was born, and Tennessee, where I went to high school. Los Angeles has more people I can relate to. I have lived here longer than anywhere else.

When was your first show?

The first show I can remember was in 2009-2010 when I was a featured photographer for the Month of Photography L.A. I had work on projection at Bergamot and on the walls inside Bergamot. If you count online websites as shows, I was actually a photographer for NapkinNights.com's L.A. division well before this show.



Cathy Immordino, The Church Courtesy of the artist

When is/was your current/most recent/next show?



I was featured at the L.A. Art Show inside of the Ping Pong booth. And I’ll be at stARTup and Superfine! this weekend, from Feb. 14-17, in Venice and downtown, respectively.

What artist living or dead would you most like to show with?



Honestly, Imogen Cunningham, and specifically her double-exposure work that hardly anyone knows about. Her John Winkler photo inspired my A Cry for Help photo.

Do you listen to music while you work? If so, what?



If I did, I would be too distracted to get work done. I would be too busy singing and want to bang on my drums.

Website and social media handles, please!

cathyimmordino.com

facebook.com/cathyimmordinoart

instagram.com/cathyimmordinoart