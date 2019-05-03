 


Meat And Mysticism: featuring L-R: Signe Vad, Michelle Appelros, Elena OrtizEXPAND
Courtesy of Noysky Projects

Meat and Mysticism at a Hollywood Art Gallery

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 3, 2019 | 9:19am
AA

Artists from along a Denmark-United States-Sweden community continuum converge on Hollywood's Noysky Projects for a group show interrogating the tendency of both modern life and contemporary art to privilege the informational and intellectual over the experiential and heartfelt. In tandem with KRÆ syndikatet (Copenhagen), these artists work in an array of sustainable and eminently tactile materials like marble, paper, glass, wood, teeth and flesh across photography, performance and sculpture.

From political and economic dynamics to gender agency and personal spirituality, the question is asked — can a simple human touch contribute to toppling an oppressive paradigm? Organized by Signe Vad (Denmark) and Michelle Appelros (Sweden/Denmark) — who also exhibit their works in the show — Meat and Mysticism features Ciriza (U.S.), Fryd Frydendahl (Denmark/U.S.), Marianne Jørgensen (Denmark), Elena Lundqvist Ortíz (Denmark) and Thinh Nguyen (U.S.).

Noysky Projects, 6727 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; opening reception: Sun., May 5, 1-4 p.m.; exhibition: Thu.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., May 5-18; free. noyskyprojects.com.

