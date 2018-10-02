Mean Girls Day at the Mermaid Bar Promises to Be Nice for Women

At newish Little Tokyo bar the Mermaid, women are, fittingly, at the helm of every detail, from the menu to the decor to events. Its owners, Katie Kildow and Arlene Roldan, have made an effort to use female liquor vendors and suppliers, and it seems all involved, from PR people to investors (one of whom includes Music and Booze With Mo podcast host Mo Herms), are ladies as well. The nautical-themed spot, in the former C-Bar space, isn't exactly girly decorwise but it is alluring, with aquamarine accents and even a faux porthole window that projects a beautiful swimming mermaid when you gaze inside.

"I was immediately drawn to this bar in Little Tokyo because it's like old stomping grounds for me," says Roldan, a fourth-generation Angeleno who grew up in Bell Gardens. "I know a lot about L.A. and came downtown for warehouse parties and skateboarding all the time. ... So this area was amazing to me."

Roldan says she's always loved tropical drinks and she wanted to open another bar that was, as she calls it, "approachable," falling short of calling it a dive bar. "I wanted to avoid traditional mixology because I feel like a lot of places do that well but they miss the involvement with their customers because they're so involved with their craft."