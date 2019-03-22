Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese Brings Gay Stand-Up to L.A. Comedy Clubs

Daniel Franzese has played some unforgettable roles but it's his gentle charm and effortless comic timing that make his characters so likable and real. So real we feel like we know him, and we want to know more. Though his performance as Damien in Mean Girls has been immortalized in memes, it's not because that character went for obvious laughs or played on "gay friend" stereotypes (unless, of course, it was calling them out). Tina Fey's writing was nuanced and she cast a very funny man to bring them to life. Franzese's relatable way of making people feel and, especially, laugh has taken his career in diverse, often droll directions, and this weekend, fans have an opportunity to see what he's been up to lately: performing and hosting stand-up comedy. We spoke to the L.A. resident about his comic and dramatic endeavors, past and present.

L.A. WEEKLY: You’re currently on your Amazing Comedy Tour and this Friday you’re hosting West Hollywood Brunch, the only monthly LGBTQ show at the Comedy Store. Tell us about it. What do you love about performing stand-up versus acting?

DANIEL FRANZESE: This stand-up tour has really made me miss live audiences. I have had a few series-regular roles and guest-starring arcs on shows recently, but nothing compares to hearing a live audience roar. Being an entertainer has always been at the fiber of my being. I don't really see too much of a difference between telling jokes at the Comedy Store and singing my ABC's on my Nana's coffee table. What I do love is the history of the Comedy Store and all the great funny people that have worked those rooms. It's sacred ground and I'm so proud to be the host of the monthly West Hollywood Brunch and LGBTQ showcase show. We get to have some of the sharpest and most hilarious people be represented and performing as part of that legacy. Some of my favorite emerging comics, like Justin Sayre, Nicky Paris, Tim Murray, Justin Martindale, Pete Zias and Anthony Desamito, are people who I would pay to see, and it's great that I can cast them. The room barrels with laughter at our jam-packed show. I don't know if that would've always been the case many years ago. It's great to watch and an honor to host.

It was great seeing you at the Mean Gays musical last week. I thought it was a nice honor when they called you up onstage at the end of the musical. Has your role in Mean Girls helped or hurt getting acting roles?

Mean Girls is iconic at this point and it's so cool to be a part of that legendary moment in pop culture. I think anytime something is that successful, it helps and hurts you. I celebrate all the good it has done for representing people who are different.

