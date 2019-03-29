 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Art by Carla Baratta, left, and Michael OrnsteinEXPAND
Art by Carla Baratta, left, and Michael Ornstein
Courtesy of the artists

Actors/Artists Carla Baratta and Michael Ornstein Explore What It Means to Be Pure and Nameless

Shana Nys Dambrot | March 29, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Two actors best known for their roles on the FX Network television series Mayans M.C. come together to explore their alter egos as contemporary painters, in a pop-up show raising money for a cause close to both their hearts.

Carla Baratta and Michael Ornstein’s pop-up art show is open to the public on Saturday, March 30, only, with an artists’ talk in the afternoon and proceeds benefiting Karttos International, a foundation protecting the most vulnerable populations in Venezuela.

Continue Reading

The exhibition is titled “Puro y Sin Nombre,” which, although composed of the pair’s individual works of abstractionist portraiture, refers to an ideal state of anonymous, universal freedom. Perhaps being on a smash television show makes a sensitive soul yearn for the days before fame eclipsed private lives. Perhaps it’s more fundamental, a simple gesture in favor of a society without labels in which every human is judged solely for their own depth and value, in the present moment always.

As mentioned, a portion of sales benefits Karttos International. “They are a group of people, mostly women, from different nationalities who are working to get medicine, food and resources to the people struggling in Venezuela,” Baratta says. “I find it inspiring how willing and compassionate these women are, they change so many people’s lives.”

Puro y Sin Nombre” is free and open to the public at Mana’o Farrarons Polynesian Tattoo, 11144 Ventura Blvd., Studio City — on Saturday, March 30, from noon to 10 p.m., with an artist talk from 2 to 3 p.m.

Facebook Event Page

Art by Carla BarattaEXPAND
Art by Carla Baratta
Courtesy of the artist

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: