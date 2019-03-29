Actors/Artists Carla Baratta and Michael Ornstein Explore What It Means to Be Pure and Nameless

Carla Baratta Courtesy of the artist

Two actors best known for their roles on the FX Network television series Mayans M.C. come together to explore their alter egos as contemporary painters, in a pop-up show raising money for a cause close to both their hearts.

Carla Baratta and Michael Ornstein’s pop-up art show is open to the public on Saturday, March 30, only, with an artists’ talk in the afternoon and proceeds benefiting Karttos International, a foundation protecting the most vulnerable populations in Venezuela.