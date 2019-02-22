Mattia Biagi Lingers Over Frieze Week at BADD House

There are a lot of cooks in the art and design kitchen that is “Metropolitan Sets,” from presenters 1stdibs, to Twentieth and its fine-art division THE NEW, to exhibition venue BADD House, itself a creative-object collective — but in this case it all only adds to the flavor. Italian multimedia artist and avant-garde design aficionado Mattia Biagi, inspired by the international interest in Los Angeles during Frieze Week, has produced an environmental installation of his own original art shown alongside curated selections of furniture, lighting and design pieces culled from 1stdibs, in an immersive experience of images, objects, smoke, light and sound.

Mattia Biagi, "Metropolitan Sets" Nicholas Reid

BADD House (Building, Arts, Design and Development) is Biagi’s special idea, to blur the boundaries between art and design and instead contemplate the potential of an interior as a singular aesthetic experience. To this end he has invited 1stdibs dealers Robert Kuo, Gallery All, Another Human, J.F. Chen, MA+39, Dragonette Ltd., Gallery Marmet, LECLAIREUR and Twentieth to contribute works to a fantasy world conceived around his unique artistic vision. One example is a striking, one-of-a-kind bench with a sculptural soul by John Paul Philippe for LECLAIREUR.

As for Biagi’s own work, he deftly combines impulses of fine art, such as photographic elements from his own archive of art and experience, as well as cultural source material, with a playful material wit encompassing urban and industrial materials. While this series of work is functional as furnishings, it proceeds with the soul of sculpture, pop art and European surrealism. This effect is amplified by the unconventional manner of its display, more art experience than showroom, proving designing space can be as much of a fantasy play as art collecting.

John Paul Philippe Courtesy LECLAIREUR

BADD House, 1114 Horn Ave., West Hollywood; mattiabiagi.com; through Tue., Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m. daily.

EXPAND "Metropolitan Sets" installation view Injinash Unshin