MaltinFest Brings the Famed Critic's Favorite Films to the Egyptian Theater

Leonard Maltin is perhaps contemporary film criticism's only (living) household name. His annual movie guide, which circulated from 1969 to 2015, was one of the few indispensable volumes on the subject, featuring over 20,000 pithy and scrupulously researched capsule reviews of classic and contemporary films and an iconic rating system of BOMB to four stars. A spinoff, Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, is alive and well in its third edition. For this writer, who caught the film bug at a young age, Maltin's book was more than a mere consumer guide; it was a cinematic North Star. And I'm not alone.

It makes sense then that this widely admired critic and historian should have a film festival bearing his name. From Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12, "MaltinFest" will debut with the aim to "bring together the film community by sharing hidden gems both new and old." Nine films will screen at Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre in partnership with the American Cinematheque, several of which will be attended by special guests: Phil Rosenthal, Alexander Payne, Laura Dern, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, to name a few. Two podcasts will be recorded on the spot. Books will be signed by eight visiting authors. "Community and kindness" are the operative words. This is a fest dedicated to the common good.

Leonard Maltin. Lina Lecaro

MaltinFest can be seen as a continuation of the appendices found in Maltin's movie guides in which the author highlights films that he feels didn't receive their due when they were first released. "I don’t know any critic who doesn't relish the opportunity to champion an overlooked movie, an underdog," Maltin says. Like Ebertfest, the annual series started by the late critic Roger Ebert and his wife Chaz in 1999, MaltinFest is a celebration of excellence and a hangout for cinephiles of all varieties, tastes and predilections. It is also a thoroughly family affair. Maltin's daughter Jessie, who co-hosts the podcast Maltin on Movies and curates her father's social media presence, came up with the idea. "She’s been after me," Maltin says. "Really bugging me to do a film series or presentation of films I care about. A finite festival that gets the audience talking and having fun." Alice Maltin, Leonard's wife of 44 years, will also be there.