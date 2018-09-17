Los Angeles Film Festival Has an Exciting New Vision and Plenty of Star Power

If it seems the Los Angeles Film Festival is arriving late this year, that’s because it’s been moved from its early-summer spot to the current festival season — Sept. 20-28. Fans might have noticed last year that the weeklong confab spread well beyond its usual downtown-centric venues to locales as far-flung as Santa Monica. It’s all part of the vision of new festival director Jennifer Cochis, who came aboard last year. Though she took over a little too late to implement all of her ideas, this year is her year, and her perspective promises a fresh energy for the long-running event.

“I’m hoping to have the L.A. Film Festival feel like it’s a curio of treasures,” she tells L.A. Weekly. “If you aren’t one of the small amount of people who can travel to Tribeca or Telluride, you’re entitled to a festival you can see in Los Angeles. If you’re adventurous and want to discover new storytellers or see new works that have never been shown, we also have that.”

This year will welcome stars and industry veterans like Jack Black for the world premiere of Tenacious D’s animated series Post Apocalypto (which will screen its first season in its entirety). Jason Blum and the cast of his new series, Body, will be there, as will House of Cards creator Beau Willimon with his new Hulu sci-fi series, The First. Toni Collette will tout episode one of her Netflix series, Wanderlust, to premiere at the Wallis in Beverly Hills, while classical violinist Joshua Bell will perform following a screening of the 1998 film The Red Violin. Rupert Everett will attend for his writing-directorial debut, The Happy Prince, in which he plays Oscar Wilde, and comedian Jim Gaffigan will appear on behalf of two world premieres, American Dreamers and Noble Ape.