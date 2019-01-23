Los Angeles-Based Artists Among 2019 United States Artists Fellows

Los Angeles–based artists Wu Tsang and Reena Esmail are among the 45 recipients, announced this week, of the 2019 United States Artists Fellowship, a $50,000 unrestricted grant given annually to artists and collectives working across a wide range of disciplines.

“We believe in artists and are so honored to support and care for them in this way,” United States Artists president-CEO Deana Haggag said in a statement. “Each fellow is a reminder of the breadth of our cultural landscape. … From painters to podcasters to pop musicians, we’re lucky to have these artists reflecting our collective humanity and stirring the public’s imagination.”