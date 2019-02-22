Lethal Looks: Sharp Glitter Sparkles Large in L.A.

Growing up in L.A. and frequenting nightclubs, art shows and punk gigs, Danny Fuentes became a fan, follower and friend to purveyors of alternative fashion, which led to creating spaces for them in his own gallery and club events. In his Friday fashion feature, Fuentes shoots and spotlights the most creative creatures and colorfully caustic clothes whores in Los Angeles, beloved in the clubs and on Instagram.

Says Fuentes:

Los Angeles is a breeding ground for creativity, a place where an excess of events offers opportunities to dress up and soak up the culture seven nights a week if one desires. You can make the weekend last all seven days if you really want to, and make going out an extension of your livelihood. In L.A. less is more and more is always more interesting We live in a post–David Bowie universe, a generation of post-everything. In some way or another, everything has already been done. But there are those who pull from the past to help shape the future. Those who make it a mission to stand out, provoke, question norms and create dialogue just by stepping out in a public situation and forcing you to look in awe at the dazzling display of their sheer existence.

Behold this week's spotlight on personal style so wild, it's lethal.

Miranda Sharp aka Sharp Glitter

Pop surrealist painter and art clown

Who are you?

A small-town, corn-fed, Midwestern gal who wanted to escape the mundane and beige. I oil paint fat femme beings like myself into ethereal settings.

What are you wearing (top photo)?

I'm broke but luckily have exquisitely cheap taste. Everything I'm wearing was bought on discount either from the dollar store, thrift, Santee Alley or online. I buy my clothes two sizes too small because I don't like hiding my fat figure and it's usually the largest size shops offer!

What are you inspired by?

The first fashion inspiration I can remember is '80s/'90s anime and Lisa Frank. Big sparkly eyes and colorful hair, no black clothes allowed. Once I got ahold of Fruits magazine, I became a Decora kid for life. I wanted to become so bright it hurt to look at me. Maximalism took its hold and I started hoarding cheap costume jewelry. Discovering glam rock refined my makeup skills, adding polish to my looks. I'd say the look I'm going for now is a Lisa Frank character ripped from the Trapper Keeper and drug through hell!

Levan TK

Style icon?

So, so many! Nina Hagen, Angelyne, Marie Antoinette, Ziggy Stardust, Miss Piggy, Bob Mackie's Barbies, Porcelainette, Missy Elliott, Dolly Parton, Leslie Hall, to name a few.

Favorite look?

My most memorable nightlife look so far is Kawaii Baphomet (see photo, left). I believe taking a typically dark subject and using cute colors can make it more unsettling. I wanted to create a disco-queen version of Baphomet for the nightlife creatures to worship. Baphomet is right at home on the dance floor. My husband and I collaborated on the mask, with him sculpting it and me painting, dying and styling it. It was a look created almost entirely from supplies we had around the house.

Trends you hate?

Minimalism will always be at the top of my list. I believe it's a boring trend rich people buy to seem interesting. I'm not talking about getting rid of junk you don't need, I mean sparse white walls and one houseplant. Devoid of personality. This one will probably get me in trouble with all my goth friends but I'm not a fan of wearing all black all the time. I think it's been done to death and is more of a uniform than a form of self-expression. There are sooo many ways to be alternative without wearing all black. People love to tell me they hate pink, but when I tell them I hate neutrals they always get so flustered.

The last piece of clothing you bought?

A polyester lingerie set that I'm adorning with plastic pearls, marabou trim and pasties. I look like a love motel in it!

Favorite clubs or things to do in L.A.?

I'm still pretty new to L.A. but I've loved joining the Sex Cells family! It's given me access to so many creatives from all different scenes. I go to a lot of art shows at La Luz de Jesus, Superchief Gallery, Lethal Amounts, the Broad and Lazer Kitten. I've spent a lot of time at the Lash downtown and just saw Light Asylum there. So much raw energy!!!

Follow SharpGlitter in Instagram at @SharpGlitter