Lethal Looks: Haus of Q.U.T.I.E.S.' Lizard and Dad

Growing up in L.A. and frequenting nightclubs, art shows and punk gigs, Danny Fuentes became a fan, follower and friend to purveyors of alternative fashion, which led to creating spaces for them in his own gallery and club events. In his Friday fashion feature, Fuentes shoots and spotlights the most creative creatures and colorfully caustic clothes whores in Los Angeles, beloved in the clubs and on Instagram.
Says Fuentes:
Los Angeles is a breeding ground for creativity, a place where an excess of events offers opportunities to dress up and soak up the culture seven nights a week if one desires. You can make the weekend last all seven days if you really want to, and make going out an extension of your livelihood. In L.A. less is more and more is always more interesting We live in a post–David Bowie universe, a generation of post-everything. In some way or another, everything has already been done. But there are those who pull from the past to help shape the future. Those who make it a mission to stand out, provoke, question norms and create dialogue just by stepping out in a public situation and forcing you to look in awe at the dazzling display of their sheer existence.
Behold this week's spotlight on personal style so wild, it's lethal.
Lizard Golden Marguez & "Just" Dad
Curators of nightlife via Haus of Q.U.T.I.E.S. (Queers Uniting Together to Inspire, Educate and Slay)
Who are you?
With our collective, Haus of Quties, we are working to offer a safe space in nightlife dedicated to trans femmes and queer excellence. We want to bring together elements of the best dance music, stunning looks and transformative decor to the queer underground here in L.A.
What are you wearing?
We are both wearing vintage mink to complete our glamour fantasies.
What are you inspired by?
We find inspiration from all over the place; pop culture, nature, art, social justice, etc. We are often drawn to the flashy colors and angles of ’80s fashion and the sparkle and allure of the disco era. We are inspired by stars and style icons like Cher, Grace Jones, Prince, Amanda Lepore, Liberace ... but mostly we are influenced by queer history and people like Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson [’60s/’70s gay and transgender activists who helped found the Gay Liberation Front and were central figures during the Stonewall Riots]. They paved the way for our community to be what it is today.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Haus of Quties hosts underground parties in L.A. and Orange County. Their next event, Disco Heaven, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 23. RSVP to QUTIES@gamil.com for location and more info.
See more Lethal Looks from Lizard, Dad and Haus of Quties on Instagram:
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!