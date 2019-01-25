Lethal Looks: Braxton Is a Dark Being of the Night

Growing up in L.A. and frequenting nightclubs, art shows and punk gigs, Danny Fuentes became a fan, follower and friend to purveyors of alternative fashion, which led to creating spaces for them in his own gallery and club events. (He celebrates his party Sex Cells' two-year anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Lethal Amounts Gallery with a photo exhibit by L.A. Weekly's own Levan TK. More info here).

In this new Friday fashion feature, Fuentes shoots and spotlights the most creative creatures and clothes whores in Los Angeles, beloved in the clubs and on Instagram. Says Fuentes:

Los Angeles is a breeding ground for creativity, a place where an excess of events offers opportunities to dress up and soak up the culture seven nights a week if one desires. You can make the weekend last all seven days if you really want to, and make going out an extension of your livelihood. In L.A. less is more and more is always more interesting We live in a post–David Bowie universe, a generation of post-everything. In some way or another, everything has already been done. But there are those who pull from the past to help shape the future. Those who make it a mission to stand out, provoke, question norms and create dialogue just by stepping out in a public situation and forcing you to look in awe at the dazzling display of their sheer existence.

Behold this week's spotlight on personal style so wild, it's lethal.



Braxton

Model/nightlife personality

Who are you?

I am that dark being that brings your nightmares to life, and your editorial fantasies into fruition.

What do you do?

I strive to be that inspiration for those who have always dreamt to express themselves through fashion, art, and creativity. I myself am a creative who uses styling, design and all forms of visual art to be weird, different and fight social norms.

What are you wearing?

This look is comprised of items from all over. I personally created this off-the-shoulder tulle gown paired with belted vintage wool over coat, vinyl pants, and stacked platforms from Buffalo London.

What are you inspired by?

I am inspired by my favorite design houses and designers such as McQueen, Chanel, Thom Browne and Gareth Pugh, paired with club-kid legends Michael Alig and James St. James. I’ve always felt an attraction to all things dark-spirited and spooky. In a way to make my looks unique, I stick to a very Gothic, zombie-like aesthetic. My motto is that it’s always better to be scary and dark than bubbly and cute. Stay weird, kids, it’s extremely rewarding.



See more of Braxton on Instagram at @Braxtonjholme.