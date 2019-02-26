Lethal Amounts Has Your Community Guidelines Right Here

Worlds collide for the Lethal Amounts family at the NSFW intersection of fashion, spectacle, body modification, sexual liberation, club culture and photography in their current exhibition, “Community Guidelines.” After all, the gallery is home to Sex Cells, a performance art club night at Lethal Amounts, and John Waters is its spirit animal.

For this extra-eccentric group show, London-based high-end fringe culture impresario Parma Ham curated a selection of X-rated video and photo-based art labeled transgressive by the arbiters of decency employed to censor social media. The 16 artists, many of whom work as collectives, share an interest in gender-fluid presentations of and unconventional relationships to the human body. They also share the common fate of suspended accounts.

EXPAND Mimi Virus Courtesy of the artist

Jason Ebeyer Courtesy of the artist