Let Because No One Should Have to Crawl Inspire You Tonight

An initiative of Free Wheelchair Mission — a charity that gives wheelchairs to people in the developing world who otherwise would not have access to them — tonight's screening of Because No One Should Have to Crawl showcases a documentary that was part of the public television series The Visionaries. Narrated by the constitutionally redoubtable Sam Waterston, it's an eye-opening voyage through the various sloughs of despond, made markedly more bearable by the efforts of kind people — including Free Wheelchair Mission executive director Nuka Solomon, who will speak during a post-show Q&A — extending a helping wheel to those in need.

Continue Reading Free Wheelchair Mission Documentary Screening — Los Angeles from Free Wheelchair Mission on Vimeo. Specifically, the film chronicles Don Schoendorfer, a MIT-trained biomechanical engineer who invented a highly functional low-cost wheelchair and set out to make one of the most meaningful deliveries of his life with help from Free Wheelchair Mission, bestowing its millionth unit in Ayacucho, Peru. Travel journalist Jeanette Ceja hosts the screening. Snacks and drinks will be available. Beyond the screening, check out Free Wheelchair Mission's blog for more inspiring stories. Downtown Independent Theatre, 251 S. Main St., downtown; Tue., Jan. 8, 7 p.m.; free. (213) 617-1033. More info here.