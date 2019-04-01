 


Cena BarhaghiEXPAND
Cena Barhaghi
L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Streetwear Innovators Justin Escalona and Cena Barhaghi

LA Weekly | April 1, 2019 | 2:00pm
L.A. Weekly publisher Brian Calle and co-host Sara Tariq sit down with streetwear innovators Justin Escalona of 1340 Collective and Cena Barhaghi of Pink Dolphin Clothing.

Justin and Cena give the lay of the land in the streetwear space in Los Angeles and talk about how the rise of social media has helped continuously expand the horizon of their industry. They also discuss how to get into the low-risk/high-reward streetwear game.

Listen to the podcast here or find it on iTunes here.

