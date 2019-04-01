L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Streetwear Innovators Justin Escalona and Cena Barhaghi

Justin Escalona Courtesy Justin Escalona

L.A. Weekly publisher Brian Calle and co-host Sara Tariq sit down with streetwear innovators Justin Escalona of 1340 Collective and Cena Barhaghi of Pink Dolphin Clothing.

Justin and Cena give the lay of the land in the streetwear space in Los Angeles and talk about how the rise of social media has helped continuously expand the horizon of their industry. They also discuss how to get into the low-risk/high-reward streetwear game.