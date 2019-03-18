 


Sara TariqEXPAND
Sara Tariq
Courtesy Sara Tariq

L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Sara Tariq From MTV's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

LA Weekly | March 18, 2019 | 1:12pm
L.A. Weekly publisher Brian Calle chats with Sara Tariq, one of the stars of MTV's new hit series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, on this week's edition of the L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast.

Tariq shares secrets of the reality TV world, her friendship with Lohan and her "fake it until you make it" mentality. She also discusses how she's learned to handle negative comments and criticisms on social media.

Listen to the podcast here.

