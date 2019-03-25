L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Riley Cronin on Influencer Marketing

Riley Cronin, who helped build out and manages Shipt’s influencer marketing program, joins the L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast to discuss this growing marketing technique, which allows companies to reach a highly engaged, targeted audience and to leverage and tap into trust that’s already been built.

While Riley admits that nobody has completely figured out the space yet, the fact that there’s not really a “right” way to do things in the influencer space can be exciting for brands willing to take risks. Also discussed are next-level connectors … the people who influence the influencers.

Listen to the podcast here or find it on iTunes here.