4
L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Behind the Scenes With the Cast of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club
Courtesy Billy Estevez

L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Behind the Scenes With the Cast of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club

LA Weekly | March 27, 2019 | 12:46pm
Fresh off the season finale of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, Sara Tariq, Jonitta Wallace and Billy Estevez take you behind the scenes of all the drama! What happened that didn’t make it onto the show? What were the cast members really like? Were actual friendships formed?

Sara, Jonitta and Billy also share details about the reality TV experience, including what drama was real versus manufactured, what behavior gets you fined and when, if ever, you’re not on camera.

Listen to the podcast here or find it on iTunes here.

Courtesy Jonitta Wallace

