L.A. Weekly Joins the City in Mourning the Master, Jonathan Gold

Jonathan Gold found his imitable voice at L.A. Weekly. The much-admired food critic and cultural icon, who died of pancreatic cancer on July 21, proclaimed this in a piece celebrating the paper's 30th anniversary in 2008 (this December marks our 40th anniversary). He also said he found his politics at this publication, "the result of concussions sustained while butting heads with the editor, Jay Levin."

In the piece, titled "Between the Lines," Gold shared that he learned about "love and loss and betrayal and loyalty" at the Weekly, which was obviously as formative as what he came to know about constructing paragraphs, comma placement, and the power of words to convey mood, atmosphere and flavor.

Though he eventually took his masterful food coverage to the Los Angeles Times, the L.A. Weekly was his home and that of his beloved wife, editor-in-chief Laurie Ochoa, during a prolific and game-changing period, for the writer and for this publication itself. At the Weekly, he became the first Pulitzer Prize–winning food critic ever in 2007, and he pushed his already deep and beautiful writing to extraordinary heights, injecting history and culture into his reportage, giving his vibrant words context, and making us look at eating as an art form.