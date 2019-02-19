L.A. Was Out for Blood at Endless Night Vampire Ball

While Sunday’s annual Endless Night Vampire Ball was themed as an Anti-Valentine’s Day bacchanal, it still involved the deathly decadent atmosphere that attendees have come to love. Celebrating its third year at the historic Globe Theatre, in downtown Los Angeles, the event once again catered to creatures of the night and their bloodlust desires, at least aesthetically.

Organized by Father Sebastiaan, who has been doing this kind of gathering since the ’90s, when he started the Long Black Veil club in New York, Endless Night now hosts parties all around the world (Berlin, Paris, New York, Barcelona, Tampa, Las Vegas, Austria, Amsterdam and New Orleans). In addition to being the creator and host of this haunting and sensual affair, Sebastiaan is a fangsmith, who designs custom fangs for both casual and serious devotees of the vampire lifestyle. Last year, he published his most recent book, Black Veils: The Vampire Lexicon, which is essentially an outline of the philosophy, ethics and culture of the vampire community. This community comprises a subculture, complete with various clans of adherents, including his own clan, the Sabretooth Clan.