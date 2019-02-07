L.A. Plays Itself: Hometown Artists at Gemini G.E.L.

It’s Frieze Week soon, if you haven’t heard, and quite apart from the Paramount Studios Frieze Los Angeles hub, and the handful of satellite fairs around town, plus related all-city events, a preponderance of L.A. galleries are bringing extra panache to their own programs in anticipation of the international influx of art lovers. Among the most L.A.-forward, count “Local: Gemini G.E.L. Collaborations With Los Angeles Artists,” opening on Monday, Feb. 11, and anchoring an open house studio event on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Gemini G.E.L. is one of the most accomplished artisanal print and multiples publisher in the world. It’s a place where artists flock as though on pilgrimage, for the chance to collaborate with the outfit’s master printmakers and explore its astonishing breadth of materials and techniques. Its arrival on the scene in 1966 fairly revolutionized the print editions game, and at the same time put Los Angeles and its artists more indelibly on the map than ever.

EXPAND John Baldessari, Whiskey in the Jar, Yogurt, And One Sardine (2018) Courtesy of the artist/Gemini G.E.L.