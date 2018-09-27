Tony Berlant Nails It Again

"The thing about artists," quips Tony Berlant, "is that they say the work speaks for itself, then they can't stop talking about it!" Well, thank goodness for that, because during our tour of his new exhibition, it turned out Berlant had quite a lot to say about his newest work. A legend in the L.A. art world since the 1960s, "Fast Forward" is his first solo exhibition with his new home at Kohn Gallery; and with but two exceptions, all of the dozens of works on display, large and small, landscapes, portraits and texts, have been made since just 2017.

Berlant is renowned for his signature technique, which is essentially identical to collages made from magazine photograph cutouts — except instead of paper it's sheets of printed tin, and instead of tape or glue, it's thousands of itty-bitty, super sharp and shiny steel nails. Increasingly and now predominantly, the images are his own photography, although still augmented by vintage and modern metal signage and graphics. The source materials that aren't metal to begin with are printed on tin, then cut into shards, irregular shapes and geometrical pieces of various sizes, which are then assembled in a labor-intensive process that causes words like "obsessive" to get thrown around a lot. As both ideas and objects, the work speaks to both painting and sculpture, as well as photography, of course, but remains itself and stubbornly none of the above.

Much of the new work — especially a suite of absolutely psychedelic near-abstractions — is as dense with small-bore detail as can be. But upon entering the gallery, the first thing you see is an absorbing pair of 8-foot-tall portraits that glow and shimmer from the far end of the expansive space, like stained glass windows at a couture cathedral. These are portraits of Berlant himself and his wife, Helen, based on photographs from the 1970s. But the glowing dusty-rose pink of her face and robin's egg blue of his torso remain mostly unobstructed, free to gather and refract diffuse light that casts a soft glow of romance in both light and energy.

Installation view Courtesy Kohn Gallery

Their faces are more or less fully visible single images, which is just one of the many new visual strategies on offer in the show. These are augmented with the kind of proliferate motifs familiar to fans of his brand of cut-metal collage — his with elements from his own work, like cacti and stones and a jaunty, silhouetted tree, and hers with a floral mantilla-based motif and an ornate folding fan, which both reference the Spanish culture in her family background. This central image composition is new for Berlant — just one of many new ideas, structures, formats, techniques and narratives proposed by the artist in his recent work. Berlant, a pillar of Los Angeles art for going on six decades, is more than active — he's doing some of the best, freshest work of his career.

And that's not all he's doing that's new. In the past few years, he also made time to co-curate two museum exhibitions; one recently closed at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, while the other is currently on view at LACMA. These were not of his own work but rather based on his personal collection of, and scholarship surrounding academic thought about, the ceramics, tools and stone carvings of "primitive" or "early" man. Like, Neanderthal early. More on that later. For the Kohn Gallery show, the past is a bit more recent and still very much alive.

This 2018 self-portrait collage of Berlant is based on a Polaroid taken of the artist by Andy Warhol in the 1970s. Tony Berlant/Courtesy Kohn Gallery

That self-portrait collage is based on a Polaroid of Berlant actually taken by Andy Warhol in the early '70s, and in both its own quality and Berlant's subsequent treatment of it, it quite brilliantly reflects Warhol's artistry along with Berlant's. "It's very funny, this Warhol," he tells me. "It's the only picture of me ever taken with my shirt off!" So how did that happen? "The [Warhol] Foundation sent me like 48 Polaroids one day. They were aligning Polaroids in his files with any of his finished paintings. He was going to do a painting of me, and even though he never did, I just knew he kept everything.

"Being 77," says Berlant about what moved him to work with the image now, "it's fascinating to see a picture of yourself at this other age." He had been in contact with that world for a while, with his own loft in SoHo, and a lot of dialogue through the world of 1960s pop art. "Andy was fascinated by L.A. and Tab Hunter and Dennis Hopper and actual movie stars. He would say, 'Is your name really Tony Berlant? Billy Al Bengston, Joe Goode? These are your real names?' He just thought it was all so fantastic."

So when it came time to think about working with the image, and appropriating a Warhol photograph, "Well, if you're going to appropriate anything, that's the thing to use! A picture he took of you in the first place. It's kind of perfect, how it ties up the circle." As for the accompanying (companion) portrait of Helen, it's a pair but not a diptych, and they're different sizes, too. However, its depths of feminine strength and beauty make it the ideal companion, much like the pair in real life. When Helen walks in right after I ask Tony if she likes hers, she teasingly offers, "Well, it is a bit daunting — there I am, 8 feet tall and 40 years younger!"

Voice, side B (2015), found and fabricated printed tin collaged on plywood with steel brads; 10 x 14 x 15 inches Tony Berlant/Courtesy Kohn Gallery