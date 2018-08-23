La Brea Landmark Jack Rutberg Fine Arts to Close — but Don’t Say It’s Over

Rumors had been circulating for months, but a few weeks ago, Jack Rutberg Fine Arts made the news official. After 37 years at its home on La Brea Avenue, it turns out Rutberg's current show will be its last. At least on La Brea; at least for now.

Jordi Alcaraz’s aptly titled “Defying Boundaries” show is open through Aug. 31, after which the space, whose new owners made it a logistical challenge for the gallery to stay, will in fact close its doors. However, Rutberg himself is adamant that this is not the end for the gallery, which has presented elevated and historically significant modern and contemporary art for more than 45 years.

EXPAND Patrick Graham, A Song for T. & R. (1988), 32 x 44 inches Courtesy Jack Rutberg Fine Arts

Rafael Coronel, El Peluquero (The Hairdresser) (1965), oil on canvas, from Arts of Mexico Courtesy Jack Rutberg Fine Arts

“I’m way too young to retire!” says the ever-affable Rutberg, surrounded by the somewhat-sorted contents of an art library that could choke a small college, his desk and email both clogged with letters of support and gratitude from people around the world and from all walks of life. He’s even had people offer to help him pack.