L.A. Art Show's (Mostly) Free DTLA After-Parties

In case you didn’t get enough during regular hours, the L.A. Art Show has a couple of VIP events by way of afterparties — one downtown in a unique gallery presentation at a salon, the other at the historic Culver Hotel. But it’s the “unofficial official” area gallery crews that throw open their doors to the public with celebratory gusto, to offer beer-sponsored, and mostly free, after-hours fun to aisle-weary art travelers.

Friday, Jan. 25: Superchief, 7-11 p.m.

Littletopia/L.A. Art Show afterparty and closing reception for Parker Day's “Possession”

Known for her total vision, which she pursues with seismic art direction, set construction, costume design and styling, Parker Day's gift for creating an endless pageant of unique character portraits finds new direction in this series, exploring permutations of possession as it relates to individual experiences in the skin they were born with, and the skins they subsequently fabricate for themselves.

Superchief Gallery L.A., 739 Kohler St., downtown; free. Facebook event page.

S.C. Mero at the L.A. Art Show Courtesy Art Share

Saturday, Jan. 26: Art Share, 8 p.m.-midnight

Art Share L.A. has teamed up with NOT REAL ART Conference to offer cocktails by Mulholland Distilling, spectacular mixers, and beers by Pabst Blue Ribbon, along with DJ sets by Azul and Francesca Harding, to celebrate its first year as an L.A. Art Show exhibitor. Art Share is featuring Skid Row guerrilla artist S.C. Mero in the DIVERSEartLA section of the fair through Sunday. Currently on view in the gallery is "Art-Share All Stars."

Art Share, 801 E. Fourth Place, downtown; free. Facebook event page.



EXPAND Debi Cable's 3-D Blacklight Experience at the Globe Courtesy of the artist

Saturday, Jan. 26: Globe Theatre, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Among this panoply of local gallery afterparties, only one has an immersive 3-D black-light art installation in its VIP lounge. "Wunderwater Fantasy" from Debi Cable takes over the Wunderground Nightclub with a pop-up for the Studio 740 monthly residency at the Globe Theatre, in a special art-centric edition encouraging creative fairgoers to let their hair down. Live performances and a set from house music legend DJ Todd Terry (his first in L.A. in three years).

Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway, downtown; $20. Event page.