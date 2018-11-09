Kulov’s New Book Celebrates 25 Years of Progressive Agitprop

Interdisciplinary artist Kulov is something of an agent provocateur. Their work across performance art, graphic design, public installations, publishing, video, mail art, billboard campaigns and more repurposes visual strategies of a post–Cold War youth to insightfully comment on the current state of society and politics — in the art world and beyond. Using style, fashion, commerce, advertising and spectacle, the work often sparks controversy but always aims for progress toward a greater, more inclusive good.

Kulov’s work has garnered the support of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Warhol Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council. Their retrospective limited-edition book, Kulov 90-00: A Decade of Transformation, is part of the artists book collections of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. The new Kulov 90-15 — deliberately released on Election Day — is their most epic publication to date, covering the full 25-year spectrum of their projects.

EXPAND Courtesy of the artist