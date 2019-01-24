Katabasis Imagines the Afterlife at the Getty Villa

Postponed by November's ravaging wildfires, which precipitated a two-week closure of the Getty Villa, Four Larks' Katabasis finally arrives to take over the museum halls and grounds with a distinctive blend of immersive theater, dance, music, song and ritual. An exploration of the afterlife, katabasis translates from the Greek as "descent into the underworld" and is presented in conjunction with "Underworld: Imagining the Afterlife," an exhibition of Greek and Italian funerary depictions.

Four Larks, Katabasis at the Getty Villa Michael Amico

Led by Four Larks co-founders Mat Sweeney (creator/composer) and Sebastian Peters-Lazaro (designer/choreographer), katabasis promises a participatory ritual procession with the dancers, singers and musicians expanding ancient musical elements and mythic themes into their world folk and art pop music. With no seating, comfortable shoes are advised.