Four Larks, Katabasis at the Getty VillaEXPAND
Michael Amico

Katabasis Imagines the Afterlife at the Getty Villa

Ann Haskins | January 24, 2019 | 8:29am
AA

Postponed by November's ravaging wildfires, which precipitated a two-week closure of the Getty Villa, Four Larks' Katabasis finally arrives to take over the museum halls and grounds with a distinctive blend of immersive theater, dance, music, song and ritual. An exploration of the afterlife, katabasis translates from the Greek as "descent into the underworld" and is presented in conjunction with "Underworld: Imagining the Afterlife," an exhibition of Greek and Italian funerary depictions.

Led by Four Larks co-founders Mat Sweeney (creator/composer) and Sebastian Peters-Lazaro (designer/choreographer), katabasis promises a participatory ritual procession with the dancers, singers and musicians expanding ancient musical elements and mythic themes into their world folk and art pop music. With no seating, comfortable shoes are advised.

Continue Reading

Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu; (310) 440-7300, getty.edu; Thu.-Sat., Jan. 24-26, 7:30pm; $30.

 
Ann Haskins has written about dance for L.A. Weekly since shortly after it began publishing. She also has written about dance and theater for magazines and newspapers. She has received two Horton Awards from the Los Angeles Dance Resource Center for her coverage of dance in Los Angeles.

