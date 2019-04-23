Karen O and Danger Mouse: Grass, Lasers, and the World’s Weirdest Listening Party

Over the weekend of April 20-21, the Marciano Art Foundation hosted a series of small-batch light and sound experiences that previewed the forthcoming album Lux Prima, a collaboration of Danger Mouse and Karen O. As listening parties go, it was pretty weird. As laser light shows go, it was edgier than the Pink Floyd Experience. It had shades of a kind of Micro-Chella, with audiences sitting on plots of living lawn inside the main gallery space and even actual rainfall at one point. “An Encounter with Lux Prima” was somehow both completely amazing and little underwhelming — but mostly just because it was too short.

Double the experience's half-an-hour length, and it would have better fulfilled its promise to be immersive. But that might be more the fault of the modern-day mind, which needs more than a few moments sans iPhone (no screens or pictures were allowed during the show) to reset to the simple attention more ideal for absorbing such a thunderous yet ethereal spectacle. In other words, just when the show really started to work its cognitive magic, it was already over.

EXPAND "An Encounter with Lux Prima" stage set at the Marciano Art Foundation Shana Nys Dambrot

But before that, a marvel of projection-mapping and beat-syncing, strobes, colors, smoke and illusion accompanied a few tracks from the album. A large stone monolith stood at the center of the room, audiences arrayed on the grass in a circle around it, as a series of increasingly complex moving images — from the psychedelic to the fractal, natural to architectural — created a parade of optical illusions, smash-bang drops and meditative interludes.