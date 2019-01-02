 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
K-Pop and Politics: "Take My Money/Take My Body" Opens at LACE
Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions

K-Pop and Politics: "Take My Money/Take My Body" Opens at LACE

Shana Nys Dambrot | January 2, 2019 | 9:53am
AA

Curated by Narei Choi (New York) and Nicolas Orozco-Valdivia (L.A.), Take My Money/Take My Body is a deft examination of the consumer/big data/performance/surveillance complex — specifically as it manifests in the global entertainment realm of K-Pop. Essentially deconstructing the purportedly progressive and futuristic aesthetic of freedom that K-Pop represents, the curators have chosen interdisciplinary works by artists from South Korea, China, Cuba, Spain and the United States that express not only the irrational exuberance of the genre but the similarities to populist political movements employing the same cultural strategies. Fanatical appreciation, irrational devotion, willing self-subjugation, blindingly bright colors, infectious tunes, specialized lingo — these are all fun and games, until someone loses to a fascist.

LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions), 6522 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; opening reception Thu., Jan. 3, 7-10 p.m.; exhibit: Wed.-Sun., noon-6 p.m., thru Feb. 24; free. (323) 957-1777, welcometolace.org.

Continue Reading

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: