John Singleton Changed Black Culture on Film Forever

L.A. Weekly photographer Ted Soqui captured this image of John Singleton 27 years ago in Simi Valley right after the "not guilty" verdicts for the 4 LAPD officers charged in the beating of Rodney King came in and sparked the L.A. Riots. Singleton passed away on the same date — April 29 — this week.

"Do I believe in God? Yeah, I guess I do," a young black man admits in the 1991 drama, Boyz N the Hood. Sitting in the back of a toffee-colored low rider convertible belonging to Dough Boy (Ice Cube's character in the film), the young man points to the night sky above South Central L.A. and muses, “How else can you have the sun, the moon, the stars and shit like that?”

With words like these, viewers knew then that black boys in the ghetto could be philosophers too. Director, producer, visionary, John Singleton — who died of a stroke on April 29, 2019, at the the age of 51 — wanted us to know that.

A kind of philosopher himself, Singleton was a wet-behind-the-ears 23-year-old when he wrote and directed the untold inner city tale of friendship and struggle in South Central L.A.. With Boyz N the Hood, Singleton gave the world a pivotal, nuanced look beyond the racial stereotypes, presenting the neighborhood as a microcosm of the black experience, dispelling the myths and derogatory portrayals of young black men solely as thugs, criminals and shiftless nobodies. Scratch deeper under the surface, listen to their words and look at their choices, and you understand that young black men have dreams too, something films rarely did successfully before Singleton. Even though they're shown as products of their environment where crime, lack of opportunity, poverty, and cycles of violence hardened their demeanors, the three main characters played by Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut, were equally vulnerable, lovable and funny as hell.