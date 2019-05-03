Jedi Jamming: What To Do For May the 4th aka "Star Wars Day"

We must give a heartfelt rest in peace to Peter Mayhew, the man who played the lovable Chewbacca in the original Star Wars films. The actor died Thursday (no cause was given). Read Associated Press' obit here. Let's all the toast our favorite furry icon and the man who played him by donning masks, helmets, onesies, t-shirts and more this weekend as we attend one or more of the following trilogy of to-do's tonight and tomorrow.
DANCING WITH THE DARKSIDE
The most dance-driven Star Wars party in L.A. returns to the space where it all began. Das Bunker Star Wars Night 2019's sci-fi gathering features seven themed areas to explore, including five areas of music, seven full bars, an interactive photo booth, signature drinks, and the chance to gallivant amid droids, Wookies, jedis, princesses, troopers and more. DJs include Trauma, Rev. John, Maldoror, Franck H-Bomb, The Operative, Drumcell, Silent Servant, Truncate, Annike Wolfe, Olive Kimoto, Remy Marc, Brian Tarney and AJ English. Catch One, 4067 W Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights; Fri., May 3, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. More info here.
STAR GIRLS STRIKE BACK
Courtney Cruz’s bodacious L.A. burlesque troupe, Devil’s Playground, was the first to see the inherent sex appeal of Star Wars as stage show back in the early 2000s. Since then many troupes have sought to jump on the Jedi jiggle spaceship/bandwagon, especially since Ms. Cruz moved out of town. But Cruz is about to strike back and she's in town this week and taking the stage after a two year hiatus, celebrating May the Fourth with her girls (L.A. burlesque faves Vanessa Burgundy, Ginger Valentine, Audrey Deluxe, Lena Fumi, Monica Kay, Meggan Marie, Lux LaCroix, Diamondback Annie and Lulu Mon Dieu) like only she can. Expect all the playful props, gorgeous inter-galactic get-ups and unclothed celestial bodies that made this show a classic. Globe Theater, 740 S Broadway, downtown; 7-9 p.m. Tickets and info here.
BLUE MILKING IT IN HOLLYWOOD
After killing it with their month long-Game of Thrones fan event, Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood tackles the number one nerd phenom that inspired the bar in the first place. For Star Wars Day doors will open at 6 a.m. and the revelry will go down all day into the dark of night during a 20-hour celebration of The Force.
"Scum and Villainy Cantina is a nerd bar that celebrates all fandoms, and there’s no bigger nerd holiday than Star Wars Day, May the Fourth. So we pull out all the stops and invite everyone, from hard core fans to fans who’ve recently discovered Star Wars, to come and meet like minded people. It’s like the nerd version of St. Patrick’s Day. On March 17 we’re all Irish and on May the Fourth we all let the geek flag fly high” says creator and owner J.C. Reifenberg.
Activities include a "Binary Sunrise Happy Hour" with Blue Milk specials (6-10 a.m.) and "Galaxy’s Best Star Wars Trivia," with a $5 per person buy-in and cash prize for the winner, plus prize pack for runner up (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) followed by a spaced out soiree rest of the evening, where cosplay is encouraged, a new cocktail menu will be revealed and goodies will be given out all night long, including tickets to The Void’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire immersive VR experience and Geeki Tiki Star Wars mugs. First 200 people in the door will receive a special May the Fourth button. 6377 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood. scumandvillainycantina.com
