Jedi Jamming: What To Do For May the 4th aka "Star Wars Day"

We must give a heartfelt rest in peace to Peter Mayhew, the man who played the lovable Chewbacca in the original Star Wars films. The actor died Thursday (no cause was given). Read Associated Press' obit here. Let's all the toast our favorite furry icon and the man who played him by donning masks, helmets, onesies, t-shirts and more this weekend as we attend one or more of the following trilogy of to-do's tonight and tomorrow.

Lina Lecaro

DANCING WITH THE DARKSIDE

The most dance-driven Star Wars party in L.A. returns to the space where it all began. Das Bunker Star Wars Night 2019's sci-fi gathering features seven themed areas to explore, including five areas of music, seven full bars, an interactive photo booth, signature drinks, and the chance to gallivant amid droids, Wookies, jedis, princesses, troopers and more. DJs include Trauma, Rev. John, Maldoror, Franck H-Bomb, The Operative, Drumcell, Silent Servant, Truncate, Annike Wolfe, Olive Kimoto, Remy Marc, Brian Tarney and AJ English. Catch One, 4067 W Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights; Fri., May 3, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. More info here.