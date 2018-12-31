Inside the Wondrous New Wisdome Art Park in DTLA

Sound and visuals shined on each other like a crazy diamond at Wisdome's Beyond the Wall event.

The latest in mind trip entertainment, a new 35,000-square-foot art park called Wisdome, emerged in the downtown Arts District last week, featuring five fully immersive, 360-degree domes, each touting multidimensional, multisensory experiences meshing digital art, surround sound and virtual reality.

You don’t need to be high to appreciate the vibrant colors, textures and dimensions displayed within this high-tech wonderland, but it surely helps. Kinda like Lasarium in the ’70s and ’80s, the eye-popping presentation provides a place to relax, zone out and let your mind journey to other realms. Here, you also have to be cool with lying on the ground, and getting up close and personal with strangers trying to do the same. The largest domes at Wisdome include 360-degree projection mapping technology and have a diameter of 90 feet; they can contain up to 500 people.

Outside the domes. Courtesy Wisdome