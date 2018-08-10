Inside HBO's Insane Insecure Summer Preview Bash

As fans of HBO's Insecure prepare for the season-three premiere on Sunday, we are still thinking about the wild event HBO threw a few weeks ago, which not only provided a sneak peek at what fans will see when the hit show returns but might have been the ultimate summer bash experience. Banc of California Stadium in South L.A. (home of the pro soccer team Los Angeles FC) was packed for the celebration, dubbed and hashtagged #Insecurefest.

The enormous venue felt like a definite upgrade from last year’s Insecure Block Party in Inglewood, and apparently the show's promo budget has kept pace with its popularity. Upon entry, guests received a wristband and not one, not two, not three but five drink tickets. This was going to be a rager.

Insecurity never looked so good. The entire arena field was covered with endless Insecure swag, merch and photo opps. There were free arcade games that earned winners tickets redeemable for branded water bottles, clothing, Pop-Sockets for your phone, and much more. There were free drinks and free food including enormous turkey legs, criss-cross fries and burgers — very backyard barbecue homestyle. The only downer was the lines, but good vibes made them doable. Everyone was there to turn up, dance and have fun.