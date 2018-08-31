How Women Can Live a Life of Badassery in Business and Beyond

Feminism has always been about more than a catch-phrase or — in contemporary terms — a hashtag. Women know that we have never been (and still aren't) treated as equals when it comes to business, social interactions and cultural hierarchy. But one thing we have realized is that when we join forces, we are more powerful than anyone could imagine. This was amazingly obvious at the Women's March, for example, and via the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which reminded anyone with a social media account that harassment (sexual or otherwise) is part of the female reality, and that must change.

Beyond taking to the streets, many women are seeking support and connections with one another in smaller settings. The GirlBoss Rally downtown was an impressive example, and so are Badassery bashes — gatherings put on by the ladies who publish Badassery Magazine. Co-founders Samantha Parker and Kathy Rasmussen aim to inspire "supportive methodology for prosperous female entrepreneurship with the real-time value of global community building and networking," according to the invite for their last event, held at Innerspace Gallery downtown last week. The event also touted their latest venture, a "workbook" (Badassery Style Community: A Step-fy-Step Guide to Party Planning Your Way to an Ultra-Engaged Community) designed to jump-start "self-mastery" as CEOs and entrepreneurs, permanently shifting the way the world views women in business.

Ladies connect at Badassery's book party at Innerspace Gallery Courtesy Badassery

Of course, the term "badass" is quite popular these days. Author Amy Sincero's You Are a Badass books are on the best-seller lists touting similar concepts. But the ladies of Badassery have been doing a podcast sharing their mindset since 2016, exploring self-help from a more group help–driven perspective and focusing on bonding together to network, inspire and have fun.