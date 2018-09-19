How Venus Prototype's Bizarre Fetish Couture Brought Underground Fashion to the Mainstream

At 10 years old, Corinne Franco had the most fashionable dolls in the neighborhood. The East Los Angeles native learned how to sew in the factories of downtown L.A., where her entire family — all immigrants from Mexico — worked, cutting patterns and putting in long hours on sewing machines for various manufacturers. Making clothes was second nature for her, and she enjoyed the entire process, from drawing to stitching to dressing her "babies" in sweetly coordinated handmade ensembles.

As Franco got older, creating clothing became the saving grace of her adolescence, when what we wear means so much. If her family couldn't afford a trendy look, she'd simply make it herself. She soon started not only following what was in fashion but exploring outsider looks too, inspired by music, clubs and alternative culture.

These days, the "dolls" Franco adorns are real, confident, sexy women — dominatrices and gals who just want to look like them, pin-up babes, bondage, burlesque, punk and goth freaks, glamazon drag queens ... and, more and more lately, some of the most famous females in the world. After a few decades in the clothing business, the designer has made a name for herself by bringing subversive style elements — in particular those of the fetish scene — to the mainstream. Her designs are seen on stars in videos and in real life, especially those known for sexy, body-conscious looks: Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Fergie and most recently Arianna Grande (who wore Franco's silver latex design to the MTV Music Awards).

VLadonna in a Corinne Franco wig Juan Francisco Villa

Franco also is known around L.A. as Venus Prototype (the name of her line, before she recently changed it to Bizarre Fetish Couture) and she's been a fixture on the club scene for years. Though she never set out to make clothing for celebrities, doing so has become a full-circle transition, since it was a pop star that inspired her the most growing up.

Madonna's street-chic moxie marked a pivotal cultural moment that continues to influence fashion to this day, and not just in the obvious retro ways. Her fearless fashion hodgepodges (which incorporated punk, frilly señorita lace looks, girly Lolita touches, old movie star glamour and, later, a bold BDSM aesthetic, to name but a few incarnations) made a huge impact on all of us who grew up in the '80s and '90s but especially those working in fashion. Big hair bows, bustiers, fingerless gloves and black rubber bracelets are where it all began, of course, and like many young girls of the era, Franco was obsessed with it all. "She was my idol," the designer says. "Anything Madonna did, I wanted to do a version of it."

A couple decades later, the little girl who transitioned from making doll dresses to Material Girl miniskirts and crop tops for herself saw her fashionable aspirations come full circle: She scored a gig doing outfits for Madonna's Oscar party at manager Guy Oseary's estate. For the party's servers, she created a black-and-white play on the classic uniform with shirt and tie. All were done in Franco's signature latex and matched what Madonna wore that evening by another designer. It was a big deal not only because of who it was for but also because it brought the designer exposure to a whole new kind of clientele. It also was another shot at success after a period in her career that seemed bleak.

Models The Miss Tosh and Bryona Ashley wearing Venus Prototype's latest designs. Photographed at Black Rabbit Rose in Hollywood. Star Foreman

Out of high school, Franco attended FIDM in downtown Los Angeles. After graduating, she got a job designing for a major corporate brand, Yes Clothing, starting as an assistant and quickly transitioning into head designer. "At 19 years old I was designing a collection that would be shipped out to every department store in the entire country," she remembers. "I got more orders than ever before so they had me do it. I was able to target the customer — we were doing junior dresses — because I was that customer at that time. They paired me with a big merchandiser and I learned a lot."

Franco says learning the merchandising side of the fashion business helped her later when she ran her own company in her 30s. As a 20 percent owner of the brand Hot Tempered, a division of a company called City Triangles (still in business) in the early 2000s, Franco found success but also a lot of stress, especially when it concerned her business partner at the time. "He started to get not very friendly, and was not very nice to our employees," Franco explains. "At that time I had hired my mom, and family, and people that my family has known since they first came to Los Angeles."

She decided to get out, but to do so she had to sign a noncompete clause that mandated she not work in the corporate fashion business for two years. The underground custom fetish world, which had always fascinated her, was another story, however. And that's when she got into working with latex.



The sultriest fabric in fashion (figuratively and literally), latex was mostly an underground medium at the time. It molds to the body like nothing else, and whether it's worn as is or polished with oil for a glossy finish, it evokes a power and eroticism that's hard to convey to those who've never actually worn it.

Franco is arguably L.A.'s queen of latex. Not only did she spend her two-year break from mainstream fashion apprenticing with Andy Wilkes — the original owner of Syren latex before it was sold to the Stockroom company, and the man who created the iconic catsuit worn by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns — but she later took latex to a new level, developing a process to laser print designs on rubber (lace prints, animal prints, polka dots, stripes, art). She says she's the only designer to do this in the U.S.; she even provides other designers with made-to-order materials. When you see a printed latex garment from another designer out there, they likely got it from her.