Hello, Norma Jeane! Rare Early Marilyn Monroe Photos at Santa Monica Auctions

Santa Monica Auctions is known for sourcing and acquiring important and interesting works of art for its legendary sales, especially in the realm of West Coast art. Often the provenance of the works is as valuable and unique as the work itself. But even among the compendium of quirky histories, one lot always seems to stand out for its even more offbeat backstory. In the upcoming Oct. 7 sale, it’s all about Marilyn Monroe.

Richard C. Miller. Self-Portrait With Norma Jeane, 1946. Vintage gelatin silver print, annotated by Miller in pencil on verso, "Dick and Norma Jeane." Image: 5 x 4 inches Courtesy Santa Monica Auctions

It’s easy to imagine you’ve seen every picture of Monroe, a perennial fixture in the hearts and minds of basically everyone, from movie buffs to fashionistas, across countries and generations. And yet, somehow, the world keeps offering us more, and our appetite for them never ceases. This especially includes images from her early career — before she was Marilyn, when she was still Norma Jeane but was already clearly destined for great things.

Photographer Richard C. Miller met Norma Jeane Dougherty (her married name, as she was born Mortensen, became Baker by adoption, and then married her high school sweetheart), during this era of her initial forays into modeling and acting. In the spring of 1946, when she was 19, Miller was one of the first photographers to work with Norma Jeane, when she was a model with the Blue Book Agency. In fact, Miller and Marilyn worked together frequently; the lot at auction includes a newly reprinted portfolio of 12 prints culled from a series of their 1946 sessions and a signed self-portrait of Miller and Norma Jeane at work.