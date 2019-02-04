Hello, Dolly! and Betty Buckley Are a Perfect Match

It's been a little more than two weeks since the legendary Carol Channing died, but her presence and spirit can unquestionably be felt at Hello, Dolly! at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Channing originated the role of matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi on Broadway in 1964, winning a Tony for it that year. The show, which hasn't played in Los Angeles in decades, was revived on Broadway in 2017 for the first time in 20 years with Bette Midler playing the part of Dolly. On the revival's national tour, which opened last week, Broadway legend Betty Buckley takes over. Her performance, along with the rest of the cast, the chorus and the production, definitely encompass the essence of Channing and the original Broadway show.

The production follows Dolly, a widowed matchmaker who employs a plan to try to make herself a match for the curmudgeonly half-millionaire from Yonkers, Horace Vandergelder, in 1885 New York (the show's music is by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart). Although the character of Dolly is timeless, as a widow, she's typically played by an older actress. Channing first played her at 43 and then again in two different revivals, one at age 57 and the other at 74. Midler was 72 when she first appeared in the recent revival. Barbra Streisand played Dolly in the movie version at the age of 27; however, Streisand recently told Variety that she doesn't think she was right for the role: "I said, 'Why don't you hire an older woman?' I thought I was totally miscast. I tried to get out of it."

Hello, Dolly! builds steam and never stops. Julia Cervantes