Have a Merry Craftmas This Weekend

Los Angeles is crafty, and this time of year proves it. This weekend is packed with holiday parties and events focused on handmade items and discounted designer stuff, providing a fun way to supplement your online and department store buys with something unique and, in many cases, very L.A.

Echo Park Craft Fair

The Echo Park Craft Fair is in Silver Lake, for some reason, but it reps both neighborhoods pretty well. Hipster housewares and artwork by more than 120 artists will be available. Eats by Alejandra's Quesadillas, Canyon Coffee, Todos Verdes and more will be available. Kids welcome and free. Strollers not permitted but stroller parking is provided and baby carriers will even be provided for breeders who buy! Sat.-Sun., Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave. Silver Lake; echoparkcraftfair.com.

Courtesy Good Girl Jewelry

Bitchcraft 10th annual Winter Faire

A wicked wonderland of wares is always in store at Bitchcraft, including jewelry, artwork, housewares, tattoos and food. Participants include Acid Queen Jewelry, Chariot of Winged Horses, Dutch Hollow General, Earthling Jewelry, Feather Bone Blue Jewelry, Good Girl Jewelry, Wax & Wane Jewelry, House of WHO, Black Willow Jewelry, Hell Bent Leather, Spirited Animals, SheMetal, Memento Mori Goods, Crystal Habitats, Moontan Stained Glass, Naked Eye Beauty, Lady Stardust, White Hot Fire Mirror Etchings and many, many more. Ink by Heather Bailey, Johnny Vampotna and Rachel Welsby. Food and drink from Brujas Borrachas, the Pagan Feast, Hi Buddy Hot Sauce and Cup My Cakez. Plus: The infamous Black Metal Santa Claus will on hand to scare children in photo ops. Sat., Dec. 8, noon-7 p.m.; Kinship Yoga, 5612 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park. More info here.

Black Metal Santa Claus is coming to town for Bitchcraft. Courtesy Bitchcraft

Renegade Craft Fair

Renegade returns to Los Angeles State Historic Park with its handmade hullabaloo, seasonal cocktails and 200-plus crafters, designers and artists selling great stuff, such as the hand-crafted creations of the Global Trunk. KXSC radio DJ sets, DIY shibori textile tables, a photo booth, a “Camp'd Out” chill tent and more. Sat., Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown; free. renegadecraft.com/fair/los-angeles-winter.

Courtesy Sugarfina

The Mall Pop-Up

It's not the mall, it's the stylish holiday event from lifestyle brand Ban.do with great deals (up to 30 percent off) on goods and gifts, plus goodie bags, plants, manicures, hand-airbrushed T-shirts, a photo booth and trendy products including Benefit Cosmetics, Bijou Karman, Boy__Smells, Catherine Rising, Gentle Thrills, Girlfriend Collective, the Good Twin, Jessica Diab, Little Words Project, Nooworks, Richer Poorer and L.A.-based confectionery Sugarfina. Plus: actress/talk show host Busy Philipps makes an appearance, signing her new book, This Will Only Hurt a Little on Saturday. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 8 & 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; 1110 N. Beachwood Drive, Hollywood; free. More info here.

Courtesy Smorgasburg L.A.

Hecho in L.A.

Latino and Latina creaters and makers from all over Los Angeles will be on hand at Smorgasburg L.A.'s Holiday Market vending unique gift items. They include Tacocidal, Horchateria Rio Luna,

Pantone 294, Passenger Buttons, Mercado El Catrin, Uniique, I Love Micheladas, Kimmy’s Bowtique, L.A. Garden, Lulas, Hijos de Su Madre Apparel and more. Music by The Jump Off Sound, face painting and, of course, Smorg's delicious food offerings, cerveza and micheladas in the beer garden from local breweries. Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St., downtown; free. More info here.

Courtesy Julie Becker Wearable Art

SGV Sound Christmas Bazaar

This groovy shopping experience, held at a local music studio, will feature vendors including Feedback Records, John Miner Records, Sex Tape records and jewelry, wearable art by Julie Becker, art by Liz McGrath, Bandits Boutique, RedHotGear.com, Marxidermy, Brooke Weston, Johnny’s Garage musical gear and more. Beach Bum Tacos and various beverages will be available. Live special guest DJs throughout the day! Sun., Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; 818 W. Main St., Alhambra; free. More info here.

Artist Eric October and his Tiki Christmas elves will be at Tonga Hut. Courtesy Eric October

Tiki Wonderland 13

The Tonga Hut's parking lot sale and art show features tropical gifts, art, mugs and more. DJs Tonga Tom and Lady Mo spin holiday sounds. Food by Durangos Tacos and vendors including Ms. Formaldehyde, Black Sands Tiki, Tiki Swag, Clee Sobieski, Ron Monster, Eric October, Stilettoed Devil, Thom Foolery, 8-Bit Spock, Tiki Tiki Monster, Azteeki Arcade, Sven Kirsten, Jungle Modern Ceramics, Spring Candles and more. 21+. Sun., Dec. 9, noon-9 p.m.; Tonga Hut Tiki Lounge, 12808 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood; free. More info here.

Erin Garey

Mohawk Holiday Block Party

This one is in Echo Park! The stores along Mohawk Street and Sunset Boulevard are getting into the Christmas spirit by joining together and throwing holiday sales and soirees, making for a proper party-hop and shop. Participating business include Cosmic Vinyl (2149 W. Sunset Blvd.) with live music, DJs and beer; Folklore Salon (1102 Mohawk St.) with drinks; Luxe de Ville (2157 W. Sunset Blvd.) with a storewide sale, art show, DJ and cocktails; Memento Mori (2209 W. Sunset Blvd.) with storewide discounts of 15 percent off; Nico & Bullitt (2205 W. Sunset Blvd.) offering vintage sale, an artist reception, DJs and live music; Worship L.A. (1104 Mohawk St.) and Spacedust (2153 W. Sunset Blvd.) offering a pin swap, art opening (including work by Erin Garey), exclusive T-shirt release, giveaways, tarot readings and snacks. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 8-9, noon-mid. More info here.