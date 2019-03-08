Happy International Women's Day! Where to Celebrate This Weekend

March is Women's History Month, which includes International Women's Day today, a date celebrated since 1917, when women gained suffrage in Russia. It's been an important day here in the United States since 1975. Today, it's about recognizing the historical and cultural achievements of women and taking action against gender inequality. You'll find a wealth of women-driven events all month, kicking off with some inspiring events today and tomorrow.

Friday, March 8

Part dance party, part march and part rally, the International Women's Strike Los Angeles is our city's answer to the global movement initiated in Poland and Argentina, addressing issues such as stopping wars on women, children, migrants and the planet. Speakers include Thandiwe Abdullah, the 15-year-old who helped to found the Black Lives Matter youth vanguard; Arlene Inouye, chair of the UTLA bargaining team; Judy Vaughn, founding member of Alexandria House; and Watts native Helen Jones, whose son, John Horton, was murdered by sheriff's deputies at Men's Central Jail in 2009. DJ Daisy O'Dell spins for the event. 300 N. Los Angeles St., downtown; Fri., March 8, 4-7 p.m.; free. parodemujeres.com/march-8th-womens-strike-marzo-8-paro-de-mujeres.

Afterward, head to woman-owned watering hole the Mermaid Bar for a special Wig Party, which invites ladies to "Let your hair down and wear a wig!" for a fun night of oceanic-themed frolic. Special cocktails will be available (from female-owned spirit companies including Michter's, Future Gin, Pomp & Whimsy and Yola Mezcal). Happy hour drink and food specials and rock & roll tunes from DJ Liuba round out the sassy soiree. 428 E. Second St., Little Tokyo; Fri., March 8, 5 p.m.; over 21; free. themermaidla.com.