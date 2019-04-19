Happy 4/20: A Weed Lovers Weekend Awaits in L.A.

Now more than ever, Los Angeles has many things to hit if you like to take hits for 4/20. Here are the biggest and best cannabis events this weekend. (Also see What's Popping Up for food-related stuff and Altered State of Art for mind-tripping gallery picks). All events over 21 unless otherwise stated.

WEED TUBE LAUNCH AFTER PARTY

The You Tube of the Cannibas Industry, known as TheWeedTube, as been providing pot influencers a place to share content without restrictions for a year now, and this weekend they launch their new app with a pre-party on the eve of the high holiday. A smoke free gathering at Avalon Hollywood (its first cannabis-related event) will feature presentations and performances from TheWeedTube co-founders and top content creators, along with a live demonstration of the app. At press time the Friday, April 19, event was sold out, but an after-party with Made L.A. at the Desmond Building still has tickets. 5514 W. Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile; 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Over 18 with medical card, over 21 without. Tickets here.

KALEIDOSCOPE EXPERIENCE

The "multisensory playground for adults" is back with immersion zones, light shows, trippy activities, dress-up, music (Pink Floyd and Led Zep tributes) and more. Expect pillow forts, video games, black light golf, robots, a silent disco, karaoke, magic shows and tater tots, plus performances by Laganja Estranja, comic Joel Ward and magician Jeff Black. $35 with VIP packages (offering more snacks) available. Three event times include Aril 19 (night) and April 20, with day and night sessions. Globe Theater, 740 S. Broadway, downtown; Fri., April 19-Sat., April 20. More info here.