Happy 4/20: A Weed Lovers Weekend Awaits in L.A.

Now more than ever, Los Angeles has many things to hit if you like to take hits for 4/20. Here are the biggest and best cannabis events this weekend. (Also see What's Popping Up for food-related stuff and Altered State of Art for mind-tripping gallery picks). All events over 21 unless otherwise stated.
WEED TUBE LAUNCH AFTER PARTY
The You Tube of the Cannibas Industry, known as TheWeedTube, as been providing pot influencers a place to share content without restrictions for a year now, and this weekend they launch their new app with a pre-party on the eve of the high holiday. A smoke free gathering at Avalon Hollywood (its first cannabis-related event) will feature presentations and performances from TheWeedTube co-founders and top content creators, along with a live demonstration of the app. At press time the Friday, April 19, event was sold out, but an after-party with Made L.A. at the Desmond Building still has tickets. 5514 W. Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile; 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Over 18 with medical card, over 21 without. Tickets here.
KALEIDOSCOPE EXPERIENCE
The "multisensory playground for adults" is back with immersion zones, light shows, trippy activities, dress-up, music (Pink Floyd and Led Zep tributes) and more. Expect pillow forts, video games, black light golf, robots, a silent disco, karaoke, magic shows and tater tots, plus performances by Laganja Estranja, comic Joel Ward and magician Jeff Black. $35 with VIP packages (offering more snacks) available. Three event times include Aril 19 (night) and April 20, with day and night sessions. Globe Theater, 740 S. Broadway, downtown; Fri., April 19-Sat., April 20. More info here.
BUDTRADER BALL
The third annual red carpet cannabis industry event offers a star-studded soiree (former NBA star John Salley hosts) inside of Wisdome Immersive VR Art Park. The formal affair offers music from DJ Lord and Burgundy LA (playing jazz, blues and funk), cannabis infused culinary delights and drink. Wisdome LA, 1147 Palmetto St.,
downtown. Sat., April 20 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. More info here.
THC AT UCB
The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) celebrates 4/20 with a full day of potty and punny programming. Here's the schedule:
Pot Humor with Matt Besser (4:20 p.m. UCB Sunset) sees the comic busting out his best bud-themed material with special guest Natalie Palamides.
ImTooEffingHigh (7 p.m. at UCB Sunset) asks the question: Are comedians more funny when they’re high? Host James Mastraieni presents a panel of LA’s best comedian (Love's Paul Rust and more TBA), all stoned, performing comedic challenges.
Sentimental Lady: Stoned Pleasures (7 p.m. at UCB Franklin) asks the audience to share their most embarrassing weed stories and they turn it into improv.
Sex Talks, Stoned (9 pm at UCB Sunset) features sexy stories and a guide to CBD products to spice up enhancing intimacy. Sunday Night Sex Talks is a co-ed version of LA's long-running NO BOYS ALLOWED storyteller night and this one on Friday promises pot-related provocative sharing.
Stoned Scenes with Big Grande (10 pm at UCB Franklin) has UCB’s top performers sharing their favorite monologues, scenes and sketches from television and film while under the influence.
Weed Party with The Dragons (10:30pm at UCB Sunset) The Dragons perform audience stories of getting high and encourage guests to toke and smoke along.
Tournament of Nerds! 420 Spectacular (Midnight at UCB Franklin) Asking important cultural questions (like who would win in a fight, Cheech & Chong or Harold & Kumar?), the Tournament of Nerds pits high comedians against each other in lit-up debates.
UCB's two locations: 5419 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood. and 5919 Franklin Ave, Hollywood. More info at sunset.ucbtheatre.com and franklin.ucbtheatre.com.
420 IN 35MM
A double feature for the doobie crowd includes Cheech and Chong's Next Movie, the 1980 follow up to Up In Smoke directed by Tommy Chong and starring him and Cheech Marin at 7 p.m. followed by 1995's Friday starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker at 9:10 pm. Films are rated R so under 17 must be accompanied by adult. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd. Tickets at thenewbev.com.
420 FEST
Vendor booths, 4/20-themed photo ops, a vinyl DJ set by DJ Mr. Numberwonderful, munchies, and a special screening of Friday offer a fun way to end a weedy weekend. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd, Sunday, April 21. Doors open at 5 pm. Over 18. Advance tickets $4.20 + fees (GA) and $14.20 + fees (VIP). $20 at the door at wiltern.com.
420 QUEER HIGH TEA
Gay activism in legalizing marijuana for medical purposes is well documented, and this event aims to celebrate it. A day time pop-up party for LGBTQ+ cannabis enthusiasts & allies, QHT touts visibility & representation in the cannabis industry and good time with top DJs providing dance floor revelry including Josh Peace, Breezyyez, Willyouarenot, Your Muther and 2Ghoul4School. The Resident, 428 S Hewitt St. Downtown; Sat., April 20. 1-6 p.m; $10. Tickets here.
BANJEE BALL 4.20 EDITION
Later at the Resident, L.A.'s uproarious voguing and ballroom competition melds love of grind with green.
Categories include categories: "FQ/Womens Vogue $200 - bring it as Mary Jane (any Mary Jane reference in pop culture), VF/RWT/BQID Vogue $150 - bring it as a sexy alien, OTA Realness $150 - BQ bring it as Snoop Dogg, FQ bring it as Miley Cyrus OR Rihanna, OTA Runway $100 - bring it in Tie Dye, OldWay/NewWay $50 - bring it as Willie Nelson, Beginners Vogue $50 - bring it in Tie Dye." Live performances by the Legendary Shay Ebony, the Legendary Gia Banks, Daphne Von Rey and Machante Sweets and Company. Commentated by the Legendary King E Ebony and with hosts/DJs Purple Crush. The Resident, 428 S Hewitt St. Downtown; Sat., April 20, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10. Tickets here.
SMOKE N' SAVE
MedMen locations are celebrating 4/20 with a storewide sale: $15 off $100, $30 off $150, $50 off $200 and $120 off spend $420. Select products will also be on sale for $4.20 early birds who come in before 10 a.m. (talk about wake and bake) will 30% off everything on 4/20. More info at medmen.com.
4/20 TREAT TOUR
Proving tasty treats come in many forms, Island Minis prerolls are joining forces with Coolhaus Ice Cream on 4/19 and 4/20 at select dispensaries around Los Angeles to distribute free ice cream sandwiches from the Coolhaus truck, which will be parked outside! Check Island or Coolhaus on Instagram for the dispensary route.
POTTY PEDI'S
Pre or post partying, Bellacures offers a great way to prep or recover for 4/20. The salons have CBD infused mani/pedi services in partnership with Kush Queen, The Canna-Cure, at six location across LA. The service provides a relaxing and therapeutic foot experience using Kush Queen’s CBD products in a soak and scrub, which is supposed to provide pain relief and good vibes. Clients much on CBD chocolate during the treatment. Locations and info here.
