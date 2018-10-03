Grassfed Events Meld Mindful Cannabis Consumption With VR, Burlesque and More

The pot-smoking coach-potato cliché is slowly but surely evaporating, especially in big cities like L.A., where marijuana is now legal and the multitude of things to do while high promise so much more fun than staying home. Grassfed events have been a big part of this focus on interactive gatherings driven by, as they say, the “mindful consumption of cannabis.” From virtual-reality experiences to music and art shows to burlesque nights, Grassfed aims to enhance experiences and engage weed enthusiasts of all stripes, proving that smokers, vapers and edibles fans are as diverse as cocktail lovers.

At a recent VR party called Innerspace, Grassfed offered a cosmic escape into extrasensory realms, providing an eye-popping intro to virtual reality and bringing together a wide array of immersive technologies that went beyond the standard VR headset (we had to lie down for a couple of the experiences, which played with sound as well as sight). Fans of both tech and toking were on hand for the immersive warehouse event, and companies like Breathscape and Soundsurf provided setups that allowed patrons to tune out the busy environment that surrounded us, and connect with our minds and bodies from within, all enhanced by cannabis products that were showcased and available for sampling throughout the event.

“The cannabis community comprises a wide spectrum, with different age groups, consumption levels and experience level,” says Grassfed’s Tomer Grassiany of his events. “With legalization, and cannabis becoming more mainstream, we see a new crop of people entering the cannabis community and either getting out of the 'green closet' or simply feeling it is OK to try it now.”