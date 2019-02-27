GoLA Pick: Yuja Wang Premieres John Adams' Good Tunes

Yuja Wang long ago established herself as one of the world's most dazzling pianists. The Chinese stylist is super fast yet has a nuanced touch that belies her pyrotechnical abilities. At local performances in recent years, Wang has stormed through complicated pieces by such traditional composers as Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Bartók, Mozart and Gershwin, but now she turns her attention to the world premiere of a new piano concerto by John Adams, Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? The combination of Adams' inventive experimentation and Wang's torrid approach makes this performance with conductor Gustavo Dudamel and L.A. Phil one of the major concerts of the year.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Thu.-Sat., March 7-9, 8 p.m.; Sun., March 10, 2 p.m.; $20-$253. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.