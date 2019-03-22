 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Allison WolfeEXPAND
Allison Wolfe
Adriana Ortega

GoLA Pick: Women Who Rock

Falling James | March 22, 2019 | 12:04pm
AA

Evelyn McDonnell is an associate professor at Loyola Marymount University and former music editor of The Village Voice. Her latest book, Women Who Rock: Bessie to Beyoncé, Girl Groups to Riot Grrrl, traces the history of more than 100 crucial female musicians from a feminist perspective as the San Pedro writer draws a connection from influential roots-music stylists to today's modern pop and rock performers. McDonnell is accompanied at what's likely to be a lively and engaging panel discussion by longtime L.A. punk-rock firebrand-activist-writer Alice Bag and slyly subversive riot-grrrl iconoclast Allison Wolfe (Bratmobile, Ex-Stains).

Hotel Figueroa, 939 S. Figueroa St., downtown; Sun., March 24, 5 p.m.; free. (213) 627-8971, facebook.com/events/312468002954151.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: