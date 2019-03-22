GoLA Pick: Women Who Rock

Evelyn McDonnell is an associate professor at Loyola Marymount University and former music editor of The Village Voice. Her latest book, Women Who Rock: Bessie to Beyoncé, Girl Groups to Riot Grrrl, traces the history of more than 100 crucial female musicians from a feminist perspective as the San Pedro writer draws a connection from influential roots-music stylists to today's modern pop and rock performers. McDonnell is accompanied at what's likely to be a lively and engaging panel discussion by longtime L.A. punk-rock firebrand-activist-writer Alice Bag and slyly subversive riot-grrrl iconoclast Allison Wolfe (Bratmobile, Ex-Stains).

Hotel Figueroa, 939 S. Figueroa St., downtown; Sun., March 24, 5 p.m.; free. (213) 627-8971, facebook.com/events/312468002954151.