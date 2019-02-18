 


4
GoLA Pick: What If They Went to Moscow?EXPAND
Courtesy of the artist

GoLA Pick: What If They Went to Moscow?

Falling James | February 18, 2019 | 6:55pm
Audiences will get two chances to unlock Christiane Jatahy's fascinating puzzle box, What If They Went to Moscow? It's a multimedia theatrical piece and film loosely extrapolated from Anton Chekov's Three Sisters, in which the sisters are imagined as hosting a house party in Brazil. The filmmaker describes her work as a "mirror game between theater and cinema." Half the audience will witness the first part of the performance as live theater, while the other half is sequestered nearby to watch it on a live feed that's skewed through Jatahy's unsettling perspective. Then the groups switch places to see the work anew from a different vantage point.

REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Thu.-Sat., Feb. 21-23, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 24, 1 p.m.; $20 & $30. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

