GoLA Pick: What If They Went to Moscow?

Audiences will get two chances to unlock Christiane Jatahy's fascinating puzzle box, What If They Went to Moscow? It's a multimedia theatrical piece and film loosely extrapolated from Anton Chekov's Three Sisters, in which the sisters are imagined as hosting a house party in Brazil. The filmmaker describes her work as a "mirror game between theater and cinema." Half the audience will witness the first part of the performance as live theater, while the other half is sequestered nearby to watch it on a live feed that's skewed through Jatahy's unsettling perspective. Then the groups switch places to see the work anew from a different vantage point.
REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Thu.-Sat., Feb. 21-23, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 24, 1 p.m.; $20 & $30. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.
