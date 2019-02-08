 


GoLA Pick: This Sounds Cool

Falling James | February 8, 2019 | 1:01pm
While it's apparently not true that Walt Disney had his body frozen in the hope of being revived again at some point in the future — rumors claimed that his body was being saved underneath the Pirates of the Caribbean  ride at Disneyland, or that his frozen head was improbably found floating in the ocean by fishermen — cryogenics remains a fascinating subject. In her new show, "I'll Stop the World and Melt With You," CalArts' Molly Jo Shea unthaws herself and mixes serious research about modern cryogenics laboratories with fanciful speculations about life, death and reinvention. "The performance is a defrosting seminar that teaches people how to adjust to the world after being cryogenically frozen," Shea tells the Weekly. The seminars culminate with a screening of Shea's documentary Cool as Ice on Feb. 23.

Monte Vista Projects, 1206 Maple Ave., #523, downtown L.A.; opening reception Sat., Feb. 9, 7-10 p.m.; on view thru March 3; free. (520) 307-4107, montevistaprojects.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

