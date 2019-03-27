GoLA Pick: There Is An Other Fair

Yes, we know, we've been to a lot of art fairs together already these past several weeks. But if you've got one more in you, the Other Art Fair is something a bit special. Last year at the Barker Hangar and this year at the Reef downtown, it's a special project spinning off the Saatchi Art internet collecting platform. The site is known for a lightly curated and proactively helpful array of independent artists, facilitating direct sales to clients around the world.
The fair version is basically the same thing as the epic site but IRL, with about 150 artists and works ranging from the exceptionally affordable to the slightly more grand. Of course, there are also programs, panels and parties that are undeniably better in person. Special guest artist Mister Cartoon will create featured work for the site, offer his original art and merch, and conduct a design workshop for young people.
Magic Box at the Reef, 1933 S. Broadway; Thu., March 28, 6-10 p.m.; Fri., March 29, 3-10 p.m.; Sat., March 30, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., March 31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; $15-$60. la.theotherartfair.com.
