GoLA Pick: There Is An Other Fair

Xan Padron from New York at the Other Art Fair

Nika P. Silva from UAE at the Other Art Fair Courtesy of the artist

Yes, we know, we've been to a lot of art fairs together already these past several weeks. But if you've got one more in you, the Other Art Fair is something a bit special. Last year at the Barker Hangar and this year at the Reef downtown, it's a special project spinning off the Saatchi Art internet collecting platform. The site is known for a lightly curated and proactively helpful array of independent artists, facilitating direct sales to clients around the world.

Meghan Lionel Murphy from Portland, Oregon, at the Other Art Fair Courtesy of the artist

