Tiffany Liu, UnclearvisionEXPAND
Tiffany Liu, Unclearvision
Courtesy of the artist

GoLA Pick: The Reality of Illusions

Falling James | April 18, 2019 | 9:00am
Life is but a dream, and in the group art exhibition "The Reality of Illusions" four artists create their own worlds by turning boring old reality into a fanciful and fantastic place infused with magical realism. Orange County artist Tiffany Liu's colorful paintings are populated by cute children, fluffy kittens and adorable goldfish who cavort with similarly cute cartoon creatures in enchanting forests under sentient mountains. Kittens turn into mermaids, unicorns sprout into flowery trees, and even hints of the cruel world (fires, bombs, ghosts and storm clouds) are rendered with loving whimsy. Combining cartoon imagery with sculpture, local artist Sergio Jauregui rebuilds Los Angeles in miniature with a fine eye for detail that captures the essence of this city. The show also includes Albert Reyes and the playful fairy-tale inventions of Jen Tong.

Giant Robot 2, 2062 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle; opening reception Sat., April 20, 6:30-10 p.m.; through Wed., May 8; free. (310) 478-1819, facebook.com/events/2667370369946912.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

